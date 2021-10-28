Best Bartender - Jason BickelPhoto by Todd Cooper

Best Bartender

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Jason Bickel Cowfish, 62 W. Broadway, 541-683-6319. CowfishClub.com. 

2. Jean Woest Old Nick’s, 211 Washington St., 541-844-1280. OldNicksPub.com. 

3. Melanie Bickley Cowfish, 62 W. Broadway, 541-431-6603. CowfishClub.com. 