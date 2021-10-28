1. Seth Milstein Find on Facebook.

2. TIE Leigh Anne Jasheway AccidentalComedic.com.

2. TIE Mike Leamons Find on Facebook.

3. Jen Jay Find on Facebook.

Comedy keeps the 2021 Best Comedian Seth Milstein sane. It also drives him crazy, he says, “but usually in a good way.” In addition to doing comedy around the Pacific Northwest for the past 12 years, Milstein, along with a core group of local standups, has built Eugene’s comedy scene — nearly from the ground up.

As a result, touring stand-ups now perform regularly in town, and weekly open mics let locals try comedy for themselves. Milstein loves traveling to perform, and if he could change one thing about the comedy scene in Eugene, he’d start a dedicated comedy club to call our own.

“I want to thank everyone who has come out to support live comedy,” Milstein says. “I’d like to thank all of the comics for helping to build this scene that I love so much. I’d like to thank every venue who took a shot and gave our scene room to grow.”

For more information about stand-up comedy in Eugene, search Eugene Comedy Scene and Just Comedy on social media.