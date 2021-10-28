Best Hot Wings Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on 10/28/2021Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 1. Hot Mama’s Wings 420 W. 13th Ave., 541-653-9999. HotMamasWings.com. 2. Toxic Wings 943 River Rd., 2766 W. 11th Ave., 1395 University St. 541-689-9464. ToxicWings.com. 3. Coburg Pizza Co. 90999 S. Willamette, Coburg, 541-484-6600; 1710 Centennial Blvd., Springfield, 541-484-6600. CoburgPizza.com.