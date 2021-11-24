Main Street Artisans

Finding local artisan goods for holiday gifts on Springfield’s Main Street has been tough ever since Haven Home and Gifts closed a few years ago. But Washburne Cafe, located at 326 Main Street, is inviting several Eugene and Springfield-based women artisans to sell their goods from 4 to 8 pm Friday, Dec. 3.

“We have these incredibly gifted people in town, and it’s so hard to get their stuff,” says Washburne Cafe co-owner Mindy Weber. She says there’s something for everyone, and that vendors’ wares include soap, candles, baby goods, cards, jewelry, stickers, skin care, macrame and glassware.

The Springfield downtown café Makers Market features eight artisans: Amy Knots a Lot, Betty Lou’s Boutique, Darling Goods Co., Feisty Wren Soap Studio, QiQi Naturals, White Paige Black Ink, Wild Blackberry Moccs and Wild Honey Creative Studio.

During the Makers Market, Washburne Cafe will have a dessert menu, mimosas, coffee and wine available. Weber says the café’s special menu includes in-house-made Ding Dongs, pumpkin burnt Basque cheesecake, cardamom pear galette, gluten-free chocolate and blood orange cake.

“We love doing this so much,” Weber says. “These vendors don’t have a lot of places to sell locally and meet face-to-face. They’re always excited to meet customers and explain their products and how they make it.”