Among the businesses along 13th Avenue, you will find the small house-turned-business called House of Records. The house feels cozier and more intimate than a standard strip-mall record store, and it has shelves packed with vinyl, CDs, cassette tapes, DVDs and even books.

While Tyler Howard, a staff member at House of Records, considers most of the record stores in Eugene to be similar, he says the variety of media options available sets them apart from the others.

House of Records is a veteran of the Eugene community, having opened its doors in 1971. Now it is the winner of Best Record Store in Eugene, Howard says they appreciate the support from the community.

“The store’s gone through good times and hard times,” Howard says. “And we’ve always felt like there’s been community support, and it’s been super important for us.”