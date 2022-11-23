Love in Their Tummy

Rather than rummaging through a loved one’s closet to find what size sweater they wear, send them the gift of not having to cook dinner. Ivy’s Cookin’ cooks and delivers home-cooked vegetarian meals, and the service celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Over the years, owner Ivy Cotler says her food service has been a popular gift, whether it’s for the holidays, for new parents, for housewarmings or for those who are recovering from illness or surgery. She’s dedicated to crafting interesting yet healthy dishes, the sort of meals that people would make at home but don’t have the time for during the week. Cotler takes in orders on Mondays and has the meals ready for delivery on Thursdays. She also includes nutritional information for her meals (for those tracking calories).

And Cotler takes her menu seriously. She says she has a huge cookbook library and often reads through books during her free time, whether it’s lounging with a glass of wine or vacationing at the Oregon coast. Among her popular dishes is butternut squash-filled enchiladas with tomatillo sauce (available early December). One of her fan favorites that she sells during the holidays is spanakopita, a dish that she says took her time to perfect the phyllo layers.

For more information about Ivy’s Cookin’, visit IvysCookin.com. Prices for a 9-inch by 9-inch pan start at $27 and a 9-inch by 13-inch pan, $37. Gift certificates are available.