Eugene Weekly Debuts a ‘Mini-News’ Format

Eugene Weekly has taken a hard look at the limited attention span of its readers.

And we have finally come to terms with the fact that readers react and comment based on headlines and social media posts. So rather than spend our time writing in-depth stories, we have decided to switch to a format based on what readers actually do — and just write stories that consist of a headline and a couple paragraphs.

If readers want to know more, you can just Google it, or wade through the pages and pages of documents and City Council minutes and agendas.

This new format will start on April 1. Please enjoy.