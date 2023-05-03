Free comics!

Several leading creators in the comic book business will be on hand in Eugene this weekend to take part in an annual celebration of the art/literary form that brought us Batman, Superman — and Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize winning graphic memoir, Maus.

Free Comic Book Day 2023 kicks off at noon and runs to 5 pm Saturday, May 6, at Books With Pictures Eugene, 99 W. Broadway.

“Our guiding ethos is that comics are for everyone!” Andréa Gilroy, the owner of Books With Pictures Eugene says in a press release. “Comics is such a flexible and powerful form, it can tell all kinds of stories in all kinds of styles. No matter what kind of story or art you like, we’ll find a comic for you.”

On hand for will be G. Willow Wilson, co-creator of Ms. Marvel; Michael Allred and Laura Allred, co-creators of iZombie; Mark Russell, writer of Superman: Space Age and Bryce Ingman, co-writer of My Bad. The event will feature all-ages activities, a cosplay contest, signings by the comic creators, and free comic books, including independent comics, manga, superhero comics and more.

Free Comic Book Day activities will also be held at the Eugene Public Library. Started in 2002, Free Comic Book Day is traditionally held on the first Saturday in May.