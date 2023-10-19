Best Barbershop

1. Tim’s Trims Barbershop 301 W. 5th Ave. 541-515-6936. TimsTrimsBarbershop.com.

2. Analog Barbershop 860 Olive St. 541-510-5668. AnalogBarbershop.com.

3. American Traditional Barbershop 390 W. 12th Ave. 541-915-9613. Facebook.com/AmericanTraditionalBarbershop.

With rave reviews, Tim’s Trims Barbershop was voted first place by EW readers. In 2017, Tim Grimes opened the shop and left a legacy of connection, kindness and art. Around six years ago, Austin Hayden joined the well-rounded, community-based barbershop after being a barber for a decade and became the owner in 2021 after Grimes died. Grimes’ mother came to Hayden and asked if he would take the shop over. “I agreed and said, ‘I would love to keep it going and keep his name alive,’” Hayden says. He saw people working in this field when he grew up, and that inspired him to follow in their footsteps, he says. His favorite part of the job is “the relationships with other barbers and clients. And just getting to see all the different walks of life and all different types of people.” — Brianna Murschel

