1. Molly Powell Sam Bond’s Garage407 Blair Blvd. 541-431-6603. SamBonds.com.

2. Thor Slaughter Akira Omakase 359 Mill St. 458-205-8288. AkiraEugene.com.

3. Ryan Prescher Izakaya Meiji Company 345 Van Buren St. 541-505-8804. IzakayaMeiji.com

Sam Bond’s Garage and Molly Powell cleaned house in “Best of Eugene” this year. Best Bar winner Sam Bond’s Garage is very much the Whiteaker’s neighborhood bar hosting bingo nights, live music, burlesque, comedy, drag shows and it also has outdoor seating.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Having been a bartender for Sam Bond’s for 11 years, Best Bartender Molly Powell says what’s more important than making a mean drink is “creating a safe space where everyone can be together and have a good time.”

One unique and adorable feature of Sam Bond’s Garage would be Buddy the bar cat, a 13-year-old orange cat who roams around the bar. “If you like live entertainment, look us up and see if there are any shows, it’s a blast,” Powell says.