1. Devonte Perry Moss Crossing 2751 Friendly St. 541-636-3724. MossCrossing.com.

2. Harmony Turner Sweet Tree Farms 4097 W. 11th Ave. 541-246-8075. STFEugene.com.

3. Michael Harris TJ’s on Willamette 1027 Willamette. 541-505-7961. VisitTJs.com.

Devonte Perry is “living the dream.” Originally from the South, budtending in Oregon was something he had wanted to do for at least 10 to 15 years before making the move to Eugene.

“Honestly, this has been my dream for so long, to be able to come out here and make that dream a reality has just been amazing,” Perry says.

Perry is a budtender at Moss Crossing, where he has been aiding customers in finding the right strain for them over the past two years. “I love the opportunity to make someone’s day,” he says. “And also just seeing all different types of people and cultures walk through the door.”

Call it Southern charm, but Perry says he believes it’s truly his good customer service and “just giving people a smile” that made him crowned Best Budtender in Eugene.

Perry is hopeful that someday he can start growing bud of his own and perhaps open a dispensary. “In the meantime, though, I am just so happy where I am,” he says. “I really feel like I am living my best life.”