Eugene Symphony. Photo by Amanda L. Smith.

Best Classical Music Group

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene Symphony Orchestra 115 W. 8th Ave. ste. 115. 541-687-9487. EugeneSymphony.org.

2. Eugene Concert Choir 174 E. 16th Ave. ste. 135. 541-687-6865. EugeneConcertChoir.org.

3. Oregon Mozart Players 174 E. 16th Ave. ste. 142. 541-345-6648. OregonMozartPlayers.org.