Best Club DJ

1. DJ Smuve, Bobby L. Green Jr. Find on Facebook and Instagram.

2. Club Neveau Dawn, Michelle Neveau ClubNeveau.com.

3. Jon “Supa J” Smith Find on Facebook and Instagram.

DJ Smuve, aka Bobby L. Green Jr., is the “party rocker” DJ who’s been spinning mixes in Eugene from the early age of 14, playing at his former middle school’s dances. Green Jr. found his love for music as a gospel funk drummer, but was entranced by DJing after watching Grandmaster Flash. Green Jr. also cites the DJs of the ’80s that took over Eugene such as DJ Jeff Ray and John Smith.

“I’m a student. I am always going to be a student but I learned by watching those guys growing up,” Green Jr. says.

He says he is thrilled to be considered one of the best in Eugene and is grateful to be able to keep the people of Eugene dancing. “I am going to continue bringing everybody the best music I can, the best performance I can and just keep doing what I was doing to get to this place.”