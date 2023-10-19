Best Comfort Food

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Brail’s 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Ave. #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co.

2. Black Wolf Supper Club 454 Willamette. 541-687-8226. BlackWolfSupperClub.com

3. Mandy’s Family Restaurant 1491 Willamette. 541-654-0382. MandysFamilyRestaurant.com