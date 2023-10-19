Best Event Venue

1. Cuthbert Amphitheater 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy. 541-762-8099.TheCuthbert.com.

2. Hult Center 1 Eugene Center. 541-682-5000. HultCenter.org.

3. WOW Hall 291 W. 8th Ave. 541-687-2746. WowHall.org.

Sources close to Cuthbert Amphitheater tell Eugene Weekly the summer 2024 concert series is already stacked, and that facility upgrades may soon be in the works for the Alton Baker Park venue. For now, we clearly love the 5,000 capacity venue as it is, hosting the shows from the annual free Eugene Symphony concert to nationally known touring artists in an incomparable setting. Highlights of the 2023 season at Cuthbert included singer-songwriter Ben Folds, Tash Sultana and the Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz and the Tantrums. No matter what, in the spring and summer months, there’s nothing like the great outdoors for live music in Eugene. We can’t wait to see what the future has in store at Eugene’s best concert venue.

