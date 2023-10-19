Best Food Cart

1. Nelson’s Taqueria 400 Blair Blvd. 541-844-8404; NelsonsInTheWhit.com; Nelsons-Taqueria.Business.Site.

2. Da Nang Vietnamese Eatery 88 Jackson St. 541-915-0144. Facebook.com/danangeatery.

3. Yardy Eugene 263 Mill St. YardyEugene.com.

The best food carts in Eugene this year are globetrotters. Yardy’s Afro-Caribbean influenced fried chicken, Da Nang Vietnamese Eatery’s famous banh mi, and Nelson’s Taqueria’s authentic Mexican cuisine have shown us that Eugene’s food scene is more diverse than ever.

Yardy’s owner Isaiah Martinez says he owes all of his success to his team. “I’m like the coach pouring water on my team at the end of the game — I owe it all to them.” Martinez says he is so thankful that the community has supported him and his endeavors to bring the flavors he grew up tasting at home to Eugene.

Da Nang has been a food cart staple in Eugene for the past 10 years. General manager Andrew Sexton has been with Da Nang since its inception. He says Da Nang’s success can be traced back to its freshness. Sexton says. “Most food trucks have a reputation for being greasy but we always have the freshest ingredients.”

And winner Nelson’s Taqueria, with its food from tortas to tacos, has been a Eugene favorite and a headline maker in Eugene Weekly since its opening as a food cart and later the addition of its brick and mortar building. Owner Nelson Lopez says, “We are committed to our community because they are committed to us.” EW voters made that clear!