Best Hair Stylist

1. Dot Anomaly Hair Collective 837 Monroe St. Anomalyhaircollective.com.

2. Desiree Diamond American Traditional Barbershop 390 W. 12th Ave. 541-915-9613. Facebook.com/AmericanTraditionalBarbershop.

3. Amanda Nicole 4247 Loft 390 Lincoln St., #220. 541-515-6477. 4247Loft.com.

Looking to spice up your hairstyle? Well you’re in luck. Dot, voted first place by readers, specializes in natural texture, razor cuts, gender-affirming cuts and alternative hairstyles. Anything and everything out of the ordinary they are able to do so with the natural texture of the hair. Dot also works with different colors and vivids for all of your creative ideas. “I’m always stoked when people bring inspiration from characters like in TV and movies or based on a theme,” Dot says. “My favorite one was doing hair based on Tank Girl,” the 1995 science fiction and action film. Dot became a hairstylist in 2019 and started her career at Anomaly Hair Collective, a trans and queer owned hair studio.

“I just fuckin’ love hair!! And I want people to love their hair, too,” Dot says.