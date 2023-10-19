Best Local Band

1. The Sugar Beets Facebook.com/TheSugarBeets.

2. Satin Love Orchestra Facebook.com/satinloveorchestra.

3. High Step Society HighStepSociety.com.

Eugene is a music-loving town, and if a local band encourages us to get up and dance, audiences remain loyal for years. For more than three decades, 2023’s Best of Eugene best band winner, The Sugar Beets, have been helping Eugene audiences do just that. The rhythmic, acoustic folk-pop ensemble formed in a University of Oregon dorm room in the late 1980s and they have been local favorites since then. Nonetheless, “Being voted best band is about the last thing we expected in our 33rd year playing music together,” founding member Matt Keenan tells Eugene Weekly. With new members in the fold, “We are hard at work this winter creating new original music together,” Keenan says. Be sure to tune in to “The Live Archive” on 91.9 KRVM radio 9 pm Wednesday, Oct 25, to hear highlights from The Sugar Beets Labor Day concert at Emerald Park, he adds.

