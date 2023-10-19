Best Local Singer/Songwriter

1. Halie Loren HalieLoren.com.

2. Bettreena Jaeger, Baroque Betty BaroqueBetty.com.

3. Ziree Sun, Dez Brock Facebook.com/dezbcreative.

Look back at Halie Loren’s Eugene Weekly Best of Eugene singer-songwriter win record, and see what Weekly readers have known all along: When the history of Eugene music — scratch that — when the history of Oregon music gets written, the jazz and pop singer-songwriter deserves a place of honor. “I feel so honored to have been voted as ‘best singer-songwriter’ in this year’s Best Of Eugene awards,” Loren says in an email. “What a sweet show of generosity, and a beautiful way to wrap up 2023.”

This year, Loren toured internationally and recorded a new album in Montreal for Justin Time records, set to come out spring 2024. “Speaking of 2024, I’m very excited to be bringing in the new year by joining with the Eugene Symphony and my long-time collaborator, pianist-arranger Matt Treder, for an epic New Year’s Eve concert at the Hult Center,” Loren says.