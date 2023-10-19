CAHOOTS' Summer Johnson and Tim Black prepare for their shift.Photo by Todd Cooper

Best Program for the Homeless

1. CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets) 341 E. 12th Ave. 541-342-8255. WhiteBirdClinic.org

2. White Bird Clinic 341 E. 12th Ave. 541-342-8255. WhiteBirdClinic.org

3. Burrito Brigade 1775 W. 6th Ave. 541-632-3239. BurritoBrigade.org.