P is for Pride (and Parking)

After several meetings with the ownership of Cuthbert Amphitheater, city of Eugene and Eugene Police Department, Eugene Pride on August 10 will have several options available with onsite parking for carpoolers and ADA, bike valet and free LTD bus rides.

“We are pleased to let you all know that we have resolution and have seen incredible support after our ask for help,” Eugene Pride announced on Facebook.

On July 22, Pride organizers called on the public to join them during a Eugene City Council meeting, and request that the Eugene city government give daytime parking priority back to Pride instead of a sold-out Ween concert that same night — or at least come up with a solution now that 12,000 people had nowhere to park.

Due to a contract the city holds with Kesey Enterprises, which runs Cuthbert Amphitheater — the company holds first right of refusal on parking.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Eugene Pride joyfully thanks Kesey, the city of Eugene and more for hearing them and being supportive. The organizers also thanked Eugene police for “for providing the clarity we need to make sure we can keep our attendees safe while maintaining the free speech rights of those who wish to express their opposition to our community.”

Kesey Enterprises is now opening up areas of the park needed for parking and donating the cost of traffic control, per the Facebook post on Eugene Pride’s page.

The city brought forward other solutions, too.

There will be six, off-site parking garages with free shuttles to and from the festival, as well as free LTD bus rides to Pride — if you have the code that will be posted on Eugene Pride’s website day of.

To find out more about transportation options go to EugenePride.org