2. Greenhill Humane Society, 88530 Greenhill Road, 541-689-1503, Green-Hill.org.

3. Northwest Dog Project, NorthwestDogProject.org.

It’s all about the birds or, as Julie Collins, the executive director of Cascades Raptor Center puts it, “our feathered co-workers.”

Nestled in Eugene’s south hills, Cascades Raptor Center, incorporated in 1990 and at its current home since 1994, cares for the sick and injured raptors as well as trains the birds to follow their hunting instincts. Educational programs, public and private tours and the ever popular “Night at the Raptor Center” gatherings has helped staff advocate for the birds of prey and earned the center the Best Animal-Focused Nonprofit organization as voted by EW readers.

“We’re about sharing what we love and are passionate about,” Collins says. “As a nonprofit, that’s what drives you.”

The Raptor Center has had a uniquely challenging 2024 since the ice storm in January. Aviaries were damaged by ice and fallen trees, and a power pole fell, complicating efforts to move vehicles up the driveway. Miracuously, no birds were harmed, but staff at the time indicated that the storm caused more than $30,000 worth of damage.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Today, Collins says, “We are 80 percent there” in rebuilding the damaged aviaries, and the work continues.

Cascades Raptor Center notes on its website that more than 30,000 people visit the nature center annually, which is open year round and features nearly 40 resident education birds, one of the largest native North American raptor collections in the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, the wildlife hospital treats 400 to 700 patients every year and is currently the only raptor-specific wildlife clinic in Oregon.

“We are very humane in the way we work,” Collins notes. “Birds have the say. We’re helping to create positive change.” — Dan Buckwalter