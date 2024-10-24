1. Jackalope Lounge, 453 Willamette St., 541-485-1519, JackalopeLounge.com.

2. Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd., 541-431-6603, SamBonds.com.

3. Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St., 541-844-1280, OldNicksPub.com.

Just like our readers, we love some food to go along with our libation. With a full bar and a full menu until 2 in the am, it comes at no surprise to us that Jackalope Lounge takes the gold for Best Bar grub in Eugene. “This place feels like home,” says Bryan Dominguez, a bartender at the lounge. “No, we’re not just pushing random crap Cisco products out there,” he adds. “Cooks take a lot of care that they put into the recipes, and they’re very proud of them. And you should come down and get drunk,” he says. Whether it’s the chili, a hot pile of nachos or Jack sliders — the Jackalope Lounge has something we will be eating while we drink the pain away. — Bentley Freeman

