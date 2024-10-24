1. Paper Plate BBQ, 263 Mill St., 541-606-2130, PaperPlateBbq.com.

2. Bill & Tim’s Barbecue and Tap House, 201 E. 13th Ave., 541-654-0578, BillandTims.com.

3. Hole in the Wall Barbecue, 3200 W. 11th Ave., 541-683-7378, HoleintheWallbbq.com.

According to Eugene Weekly readers, you can find the best barbecue in town at Paper Plate Barbecue, behind Coldfire Brewing. Surrounded by a variety of other food trucks, Paper Plate stands out with its mouth watering selection of meats by the pound. The chef and owner Isaiah Watson has over 10 years of experience in cooking, which reflects in every plate. Opened in 2021, this Paper Plate has made a lasting impact on the community, becoming a popular bite before football games. — Sam Sobel

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP