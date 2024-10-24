Best Barista: Aaron ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Photo by Athena Delene.

2. Jaci Bothman, Farmers Union Coffee Roasters, 152 W. 5th Ave., FarmersUnionCoffee.com.

3. Shyla Jenkins, Meraki Coffee Co., 1203 Willamette St., 541-844-0254, DrinkMeraki.com.

Aaron “Sully” Sullivan has brought his chill demeanor and “brew-ti-ful” smile to the Wandering Goat for the last seven years — though he’s “bean” a barista for 20. The self-proclaimed “cold-brew kinda guy” says that it’s the perfect job to connect with the community, do art and hang out with his co-workers, each of whom are an “amazing slice of humanity.”

When he applied to the Wandering Goat, his application asked about his approach to customer service. He wrote, “Give the customer what they want, but don’t give them everything.” Sullivan says this means having real conversations and “interacting with customers like another human being,” as opposed to typical “canned” customer service transactions. “I think that’s why people come to the Wandering Goat, too,” he says. “We’re not going to give you the bullshit response. We’re just here to serve you really awesome coffee. And maybe, you know, I think some of the best in Eugene.” Little did he know when he was interviewed, that Wandering Goat is also voted the Best Coffee in Eugene. — Savannah Brown

