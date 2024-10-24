Best Bicycle store

1. Bicycle Way of Life, 556 Charnelton St., 541-344-4105, 2480 Alder St., 541-342-6155, Bicycleway.com.

2. Shift Community Cycles, 811 W. 6th Ave., 541-728-2453, Shiftcc.org.

3. Hutch’s Bicycle Store, 960 Charnelton St., 541-345-7521, Facebook/HutchsBicycles.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a bicycle shop — it’s EW readers’ favorite bicycle shop! Whether you need a derailleur adjustment, new tubes or gloves, Bicycle Way of Life caters to the needs of every type of cyclist across Eugene.

Bicycle Way of Life has two locations — one in South Eugene and downtown — with each location fully staffed and stocked. Founder Paul Nicholson originally made a bet with a roommate in 1977 wagering that he would not be able to open a wholesale account. After $1,000 worth of bike parts and not wanting to lose $5 in a bet, Nicholson founded the bike shop on March 1, 1985, after moving to Eugene, and has been dedicated to providing high-quality bikes and parts since.

In order to embody the true bicycle way of life, the mechanics take great pride in contributing to Eugene’s rich culture of cycling. “It’s about providing an alternative transportation method, it makes me feel good to be able to work here,” says mechanic Ivan Hess, “Eugene is a great city for biking.” — Josiah Pensado

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP