2. Mandy’s Family Restaurant, 1491 Willamette St., 541-654-0382, Mandys-Restaurant.com.

3. Nelson’s in the Whit, 400 Blair Blvd. 541-844-8404. NelsonsInTheWhit.com.

We let Best Hangover Breakfast take a break this year — a hangover breakfast without Sang Joo Knudtson of Brails just wasn’t the same. Joy, as she was known, died of complications of liver cancer in 2022. So it’s fitting that Brail’s, her popular American diner with a Korean twist, would win for Best Comfort Food. Knudtson was like a mother to staff and diners alike, and Brail’s clearly continues to comfort Eugene’s hungry masses. — Camilla Mortensen

