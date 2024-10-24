Best Customer Service Worker: Calvin Orlando Smith. Photo by Athena Delene.

2. Sarah Mutterspaugh, Veneta Meals on Wheels, MidLaneCares.com.

3. Danette Lamson, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. WowHall.org.

You’ve heard of singing cowboys and, perhaps, The Singing Detective. The larger-than-life figure of Calvin Orlando Smith is Eugene’s singing grocery clerk, with a personality so outgoing you half expect him to break into an aria while monitoring the self-checkout counter. EW profiled Smith in 2020 under the headline “Baritone on Aisle Three” that lists some of his considerable accomplishments, such as performing on Broadway in Peter Pan, graduating with degrees from both Oxford and Cambridge universities and sharing a stage with the likes of Ben Vereen, Florence Henderson, Cathy Rigby, J. K. Simmons, Patrice Munsel, R.E.M., Jane Pauley, Bryant Gumbel and The New Kids On The Block. Oh, and getting to know Britain’s King Charles III back when he was just the lowly Prince of Wales.

In case you don’t need to restock your larder, you can also catch Smith at the Wildish Theater in Springfield Friday, Oct. 25, performing music from the Great American Songbook. Tix and info at WildishTheater.com. — Bob Keefer

