Best Food cart

Arekie Indian Fusion Cuisine combines Latin and Indian flavors to create delicious street food that is sure to satisfy your cravings. “I had some butter chicken at home from the day prior and put it inside an arepa (a South American street food), and it was mind-blowing,” co-founder Sush Mansharamani says. This experiment is what sparked the idea for Arekie — an idea that has since captured the hearts (and taste buds) of Eugene locals.

Blending the bold spices of India with the comfort of Latin street food, all with an American twist — owners Sush and Monish Manasharamani want to offer a fresh take on familiar favorites.

What started as a mix of butter chicken and arepas, evolved into a never before seen take on Latin and Indian cooking. Arekie brings together the best of both worlds. The fusion crunch wrap is a fan favorite, combining a grilled flour tortilla with a crispy tostada, cheese, lettuce, salsa and a choice of protein.

Arekie has a secret weapon, the magic masala. Sprinkled on nearly every dish, this masala leaves you wanting more every time you finish your food. “It just gives so much flavor that even our fries have the magic masala, and they’re addictive — like, so good,” Sush Manasharamani says. By producing innovative, fusion-inspired dishes, Arekie is taking street food to another level. — Eve Weston

