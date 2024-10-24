Best Indie bookstore

1. Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St., 541-345-8986, TsunamiBooks.org.

2. Smith Family Bookstore, 525 Willamette St., 541-343-4717, SmithFamilyBookstore.com.

3. Books With Pictures Eugene, 296 E. 5th Ave., 5410-485-1048, BooksWithPicturesEug.com.

New, used, rare and so much more, Tsunami Books has won the best of Eugene title for all of its odds and ends. For more than 20 years the bookstore has been providing the Eugene community literature and entertainment as well as writers’ workshops, poetry slams, musical concerts, art galleries, spiritual gatherings, parties, wakes, fundraisers and even a wedding.

“We’ve had over 5,000 activities and events and endless emotional ones,” says Tsunami owner Scott Landfield.Roaming aisles of new and used books customers can take their pick of reading material off of bookshelves and fixtures made of recycled resources including bleacher boards from schools throughout the Pacific Northwest. Landfield has owned the store for 28 years and says, “We’re making plans for another 20 years.” — Emily Rogers

