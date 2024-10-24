Best Local artist

From the mural and menus of Morning Glory Cafe to the walls of Tsunami Books and the Eugene Family YMCA, Ila Rose’s art is an embedded part of Eugene’s culture. In her eighth year as a Best of Eugene winner, Rose is focused on giving back to the community she grew up in and creating a welcoming hub for people of all abilities and backgrounds.

“To become not just an artist in the community,” Rose says, “but be able to engage with the community even more and give back.”

This year, Rose will be opening a new studio and retail space in the Smeed Building at the corner of West 8th Avenue and Monroe. In collaboration with her studio’s downstairs neighbor, Anomaly Hair Collective, they hope to develop it into an “all-inclusive creative space.”

In her first permanent space, Rose will offer Eugeneans the opportunity to explore her prints, inquire about her work, and take art classes. Rose has previously taught art classes with OSLP, the Oregon Supported Living Program, for people with physical and developmental disabilities, and she aims to continue fostering creativity in these communities through private art lessons that she can tailor to each client’s needs.

Rose plans to open the doors to the public in December, just before the holidays, with a grand opening pop-up show to unveil her new space, where visitors will browse and purchase prints, stickers, and sketchbooks. — Gavin Ryan