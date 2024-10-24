Best Local band

2. Candy Apple Bleu, CandyAppleBleu.com, Facebook.

Will the Beet go on forever? About to usher in their 35th year since they met in the dorms, The Sugar Beets don’t show any sign of slowing down. The Motown-blues band has been a local favorite since the 1980s when they started jamming together in the basement of Hamilton Hall at the University of Oregon. They continue to make new music, and perform it with the same passion that they did in college.

Founding member Marty Chilla says what keeps them going is their loyal audience, who continues to enjoy the music they put out and always asks for more. “People like it,” he says. “So we’ll keep playing.”

They also do it for the purely selfish reason that they love creating art and performing together. “It gives us light and happiness in our lives,” says Chilla. Regarding what the band’s feelings are going into 35 years of The Sugar Beets, Chilla says simply “Let’s get to work!”Chilla also says to be sure to catch The Sugar Beets at the Wildish Theater on New Years Eve. — Savannah Brown

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP