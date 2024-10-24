2. Berg’s Ski Shop, 367 W. 13th Ave., 541-683-1300, BergsSkiShop.com.

3. Run Hub NW, 515 High St., 541-344-1239, Runhubnw.com.

Have you ever woken up and thought, “Wow, what this city needs is a premier outdoor gear company that buys and sells gently used gear?” Yeah, me too, and so have the readers of EW. Thankfully, our dreams are now a reality, and Eugene Gear Traders has been voted as Eugene’s best local outdoor recreation store. Oregon is a treasure trove of amazing hikes, rivers, hot springs and mountains — and the Eugene Gear Traders supplies the greater Eugene community with its needs, often up to half off retail.

Eugene Gear Traders offers consignments of gently used gear, and on most occasions, you can find apparel and bags with the original tags still on them. Owner Bevin Helm believes in the power of sustainability. “My mind is still blown on how much new stuff people buy,” says Helm.

Helm offers end-of-season sales every season and is proud that she has been in business for almost six years. “We are local and women-owned, we believe in what we do,” Helm says. — Josiah Pensado

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP