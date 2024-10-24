Best Local TV personality

2. Angela Yamamoto, KVAL, CBS Channel 13, KVAL.com.

3. Holden LeCroy, meteorologist, KEZI, ABC Channel 9, KEZI.com.

Back in 2013, TV watchers were disappointed to learn that local TV station KMTR had let Renee McCullough and co-anchor Matt Templeman go — after a decade — when the station went to a new ownership. But viewers were not sad for long, as the co-anchors announced they were moving to KEZI, where they have been ever since.

McCullough has been off the air since this summer when KEZI announced she had suffered a stroke. McCullough, KEZI updated viewers, has moyamoya, “a rare, chronic and progressive condition of the arteries in the brain that leads to narrowing and blockage of blood vessels.” Whether or not she is currently on the airwaves, TV viewers and Eugene Weekly readers have made clear they are her fans. Stay tuned to KEZI.com for updates. — Camilla Mortensen

