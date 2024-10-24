2. RMA Martial Arts, 2709 Willamette St., 541-344-0404, RightMentalAttitude.com.

3. Best Martial Arts Institute, 795 Almaden St., 541-345-0684, Bmai.org.

Anybody who’s done martial arts, or a combat sport, knows how quickly it can become ingrained in your life, into your way of being. I did karate, boxing and MMA for 10 years and am always ecstatic to see the community thriving. It was always a source of pride for me and a center for physical exertion, and to know there are incredible studios in Eugene for all ages is encouraging. Eugene School of Karate, run by Sensei Albert, is family-oriented and has been training karate extraordinaires for 31 years. If I had lived here when I started my martial arts journey, I’m sure I would’ve gone here. — Mason Falor

