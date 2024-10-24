Best Martial Arts: youth karate class at Eugene School of Karate. Photo by Josiah Pensado.

Best Martial arts

Best of Eugene by Mason Falor

1. Eugene School of Karate, 116 S. 4th St., Springfield, 541-543-4166, EugeneKarate.com.

2. RMA Martial Arts, 2709 Willamette St., 541-344-0404, RightMentalAttitude.com.

3. Best Martial Arts Institute, 795 Almaden St., 541-345-0684, Bmai.org.

Anybody who’s done martial arts, or a combat sport, knows how quickly it can become ingrained in your life, into your way of being. I did karate, boxing and MMA for 10 years and am always ecstatic to see the community thriving. It was always a source of pride for me and a center for physical exertion, and to know there are incredible studios in Eugene for all ages is encouraging. Eugene School of Karate, run by Sensei Albert, is family-oriented and has been training karate extraordinaires for 31 years. If I had lived here when I started my martial arts journey, I’m sure I would’ve gone here. — Mason Falor