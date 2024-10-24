Best Place for a nonalcoholic beverage

2. Mandy’s Family Restaurant, 1491 Willamette St., 541-654-0382, Mandys-Restaurant.com.

3. Nelson’s in the Whit, 400 Blair Blvd., 541-844-8404, NelsonsintheWhit.com.

For those nights when you want to get down, get funky and not get a headache, High Street Tonics ensures the sober party of a lifetime, offering, their website says,“an innovative and elevated alternative drink experience.” The non-alcoholic bar opened in 2021, and it carries over 70 brands that include a wide array of wines, spirits, beers and mocktails, all with zero proof. They also offer a variety of plant-based bitters and tonics, to support digestive health, add to drinks or dressings, and to just taste amazing. While some items mimic the taste of alcohol, others are new concoctions entirely. So if you want to have an awesome night on the town and remember it the next day, High Street Tonics, with a warm atmosphere and cozy seating area, is the place to be. — Savannah Brown.

