Best Place to take the kids

1. Wayne Morse Ranch Family Farm, 595 Crest Drive, 541-682-5373, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities. 2. Amazon Park, 22 Amazon Pkwy., 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities. 3. Alton Baker Park, 200 Day … Continue reading →
1. Campbell Community Center, 155 High St., 541-682-5318, Eugene-or.gov/campbellcenter. 2. Willamalane Adult Activity Center, 215 W. C St., Springfield, 541-736-4444, Willamalane.org. 3. Eugene Hotel, 222 … Continue reading →
1. Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Road, TheCuthbert.com. 2. Hult Center, 1 Eugene Ctr., HultCenter.org. 3. WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave., WOWHall.org.