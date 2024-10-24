2. Caitlin Carter, Caito Tattoos, 30 E. Broadway, CaitoTattoos.com.

Wild Rose Tattoo is keeping it in the shop family this year with Sarah Knapp, co-owner, this years’ best tattoo artist. Knapp has been in the tattooing game for 12 years and specializes in color and floral and botanical work. Knapp also says she enjoys doing pet portraits or other illustrative work like antiques.One of Knapps’ favorite things about the shop is their community outreach events. “Whenever we do flash events, we make sure that there’s a focus on a local nonprofit that benefits in either physical donations or monetary donations,” Knapp says. Knapp is looking forward to this Halloween’s flash event in which there will be a tintype photographer coming to take portraits. — Emily Rogers

