Best Trivia night

1. Trivia with Geo, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave., 541-505-9432, Beergardenme.com.

2. Sundays with Elliot Martinez, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., Blairally.com.

3. Quality Trivia with Elliot Martinez, Oakshire Brewing, 1055 Madera St., 541-688-4555, OakBrew.com.

Test your skills at Geo Carcamo’s Trivia Tuesdays at beergarden. Contestants can expect to go head-to-head with over 10 teams in a trivia frenzy from around 7 to 9 pm. Trivia Tuesdays are the perfect excuse to drink on a weekday and engage in some friendly competition with their buddies. “It’s fun to be able to bring together a group of people and test what you know a little bit personally,” Carcamo says.

Trivia Tuesdays are more than your average trivia night; they’re an entertainment experience. Carcamo’s charisma keeps the crowd engaged and the atmosphere bright. “I feel like if you pay attention, you feel like you’re a part of it,” he says. By including questions about seasonal themes, pop culture references, and current events — it’s sure to challenge even seasoned trivia goers.

Carcamo keeps the competition fierce but inclusive as teams put their heads together — all hoping to snag that top prize. “I want to make my trivia be attainable, like not so easy — but something that’s medium level,” Carcamo says.

Carcamo says he started Trivia Tuesdays in late 2021 as a way to bring the community together after the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think that people just are looking for community and a way to connect with their friends,” Carcamo says. So, if you’re looking for a fun, exciting way to spend your Tuesday evenings, head over to beergarden for Trivia Tuesdays with Geo. “We’re here to have a good time, and I think the numbers show through how many people play,” Carcamo says. — Eve Weston

