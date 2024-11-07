Best Green Gas Station that Has Kombucha on Tap

Sometimes I’ll find myself driving aimlessly through the outskirts of Eugene when suddenly I’m pulling up next to the SeQuential Biofuels refuel pump. It’s like the spirits of renewable fuel take control over my steering wheel and I have no choice but to surrender. But I’m not mad about it. A pit stop at the SQ Hub is such a treat that I frequently drive out of my way to go there and even bring friends from out of town.

Obsidian White, a SeQuential employee who has worked there for over five years, says SeQuential has regulars from all over the West Coast and has been growing in popularity every year. Located on McVay Highway, just off I-5 at the 30th Avenue exit, SeQuential attracts travelers from north and south.

Not only can you feel good about filling up your tank with renewable diesel or gasoline-ethanol blends, the SeQuential market offers food, drinks and merchandise from more than 60 local vendors, including desserts from Sweet Life and a rotating selection of BNF Kombucha on tap that the staff will kindly let you sample.

There is a full deli with espresso, smoothies, bagels and made-to-order sandwiches that are leagues beyond your typical gas station grub. My personal favorite is the Hammy, a delectable combination of ham, cheddar cheese, green apples and dijon mustard served hot on rye bread for $9. Their breakfast sandwiches are a EW Wednesday go-to-press day morning office staple.

And this is not SQ’s first time as a Weekly staff pick.

SeQuential’s green efforts don’t stop at renewable fuel. A living roof cools the building in the summer and gives a home to native plants. The site is also partially powered by a canopy of solar panels above the fuel pumps. Next time you’re driving to Mount Pisgah for a hike or getting on I-5, fill you and your car’s stomach with SeQuential goods. You won’t regret it.

Sequential Biofuels Station, 86714 McVay Highway. 541-736-5864. SQBiofuels.com.