Best Place to Buy a Used Copy of LEGO Star Wars

I love this place. About two years ago some friends and I made a left turn into the front door of Epic Seconds. There I’m greeted by a holy grail: a $10 complete-in-box copy of LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game for the Playstation 2.

Hallelujah.

But it isn’t just rows and rows of $10 copies of LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game for the Playstation 2.

Epic Seconds has a little bit of everything for every geek up and down the Willamette Valley. David VanPelt, Epic Seconds’ general manager, says they have cassettes, vinyl, video games, controllers, consoles, VHS, LaserDisc, DVDs, CDs, Blu-ray, pins, prints and posters.

“We try to undercut Gamestop,” VanPelt says. He says EpicSeconds accepts all used media — and will give you a better price than Gamestop, a nationwide chain.

He says that it isn’t just about offering consumers a fair price, but making sure that they actually own the media. “We don’t own anything digitally,” he says. When paying for a streaming service or downloading a game off the internet, you’re just paying for the license to play the game — not own it.

“It’s pay to play,” he says.

In this reporter’s opinion, there is truly no better place to nerd out at than Epic Seconds on East 11th.

Epic Seconds, 30 East 11th Avenue, 541-302-3045. Facebook.com/EpicSecondsEugene.