Best Place to Jam with the Fam

By Jody Rolnick

A year ago (before I joined Eugene Weekly), I helped my friend Matrisha Armitage write a business plan for her Eugene nonprofit Music Education & Performing Artists Association. I was somewhat familiar with the program as I watched my youngest child flourish in it. To better understand MEPAA’s impact, I became a participant. I signed up for weekly guitar lessons and joined family jams when I could.

I learned a lot from the guitar lessons; notably that it was not really my gig.

The family jams (called “music exploration workshop for families” on MEPAA’s website) were another matter: No musical experience — or commitment — necessary! Just show up at 1:30 pm on the second Sunday of the month and you’ll be eagerly welcomed to participate as the spirit moves you. There are dozens of instruments to play with, from rattles and shakers to cajón and traditional drums to accordions, banjos, bass guitars and mandolins.

It’s a safe space for people of all ages and abilities to explore instruments and make music. Chosen songs are accessible (meaning they are made up of just a few chords) and timely, celebrating such events as Black History Month (February), Women’s History Month (March) and local Grrrlz Rock Month (November; this year’s Grrrlz Rock theme is National Indian Heritage Month).

With guidance from MEPAA music mentors (my now-adult offspring among them), the group learns and then plays one acoustic and one electric song together. For those who appreciate music, it is a magical experience being in a room with people you just met, rocking out together and sounding amazing.

Family Jam is from 1:30 pm to 3 pm on the second Sunday of each month at MEPAA Music & Art Center, 2370 Parliament Street. A $5 to $10 suggested donation is welcomed but not required. Mepaa.org or 541-246-8082.