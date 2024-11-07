Best Publicly Accessible Coffee Shop Couch

Have you ever heard the phrase “Go for the coffee, stay for the couch”? I bet you haven’t, seeing as I made it up after visiting Caffé Pacori for the first time.

Ordering my drink, I could only think about the brown leather two-seater I’d passed when walking to the counter. It may have been the most inviting seat I’ve ever encountered — picture a couch you can sink into, back rest the perfect height for head support when you slouch into the welcoming cushion, and you’ll see the Caffé Pacori couch.

I was first intimidated by the firmness of the armrest, but it served an excellent purpose: supporting my hot pistachio latte.

The best part about this couch, other than it clearly having been beaten into the perfect balance between cloud and support through years of use, is its accessibility to the public. That is, Caffé Pacori opens its (garage) doors from 10 am to 2 pm every day Monday through Saturday, and the couch is waiting inside.

I highly recommend the left-most cushion. My left or your left, you may wonder? Try them both and you’ll know. And yes, I wrote this while on the Caffé Pacori couch. Sitting on it just once wasn’t enough.

Caffé Pacori, 255 Wallis Street, suite 3, 541-912-1248, CaffePacori.com.