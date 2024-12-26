A Packed Week at Sam Bond’s

Sam Bond’s Garage has long stood as a music center, since 1995 where you can hang out and listen to music, and the community gasped when Sam Bond’s announced it was set to close its doors at the end of the year. But instead of shutting down, the music, food and drink venue heard the public outcry and a month later on Dec. 10 said it heard the community and would remain open. Sam Bond’s Garage is notable for its community music, bingo, late nights and drinks. Coming up this weekend and following week into New Year’s Eve is a packed timeline — starting Dec. 27 with a fundraiser for “trusty and hearty door/kitchen tender John” to assist with medical bills. That night, punk band DMF will grace the garage alongside punk band Silence Mill and garage punk Loud Meat, owned by Sam Bond’s own kitchen tender John. At 7 pm Dec. 28, Carson Berry and Grant Turner show off Berry’s new EP As Long as I Can, followed by Peter Wilde leading the John Prine Sing-a-Along with well-known American songs. Additionally, an Irish acoustic jam session is Sunday, Dec. 29, with a set list posted at SamBonds.com/IrishJam. Monday, Dec. 30, sees Tom and Chad hosting bingo starting at 9 pm. Closing off the week — and kicking off the New Year at 9 pm Tuesday, Dec. 31, is a triple performance from stoner rock band Ferns, garage glam Steel Kitty and MIME Tribes, an indie rock band.

DMF performs at 9 pm Friday, Dec. 27, $5; Carson Barry and Grant Turner perform at 7 pm Saturday, Dec. 28, $5; the John Prine Sing-a-Long is 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 28, $5; and Ferns, Steel Kitty and Mime Tribes perform at 9 pm Tuesday, Dec. 31, $10. All shows are at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Boulevard.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP