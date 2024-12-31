The Weekly’s Top Reads

At Eugene Weekly, we don’t measure a story’s success by clicks — our all-time most-read story is about women being exploited via sex trafficking, and we’re pretty sure the clicks are from people looking for porn.

We measure stories by impact. If not for the digging by EW and the students of the Catalyst Journalism Project the public would not have known about the investigation into allegations of bullying and retaliation against Eugene School District 4J’s former superintendent.

That said, it’s the end of the year and it is interesting to see what the most read stories of the year were. Here are our top 15 most-read stories on the web.

The Secret Temple of EWEB by Bob Keefer

Arts editor Bob Keefer stood inside the drained 7.5 million gallon north tank at EWEB’s 85-year-old College Hill Reservoir and pondered the acoustics. We don’t know why it went viral — something about secret temples?

Best of Eugene The Dream of Best of Eugene by EW Staff

We love writing about what you voted as the best, and you love to read it.

EW brought to light that Eugene School District 4J Superintendent Andy Dey was facing an investigation into allegations of discrimination and retaliation against a school employee. 4J and Dey ultimately parted ways.

Every year, we interview and examine political candidates for our endorsements and every year these are among the most read stories.

Riding with the Free Souls Riding Free by Camilla Mortensen

EW’s editor was invited to ride along with the Free Souls Motorcycle Club on their annual Rhody Run to the coast (and at least one reader was offended by a biker using the phrase “bitch seat.”)

Rob Dixon on his bike outside of Frank’s in Mapleton. Photo by Elliott Deins.

Eugene Weekly embezzlement Stung by Camilla Mortensen

EW gives the story behind the embezzlement of the paper by a once-trusted employee.

Sam Bond’s Garage closing The Garage is Closing by Dan Buckwalter

The news of music venue Sam Bond’s closure was met with dismay — and joy when owners later reversed the decision.

Ken Stringfellow sexual assault allegations The Show’s Over by Savannah Brown

Intern Savannah Brown delved into the sexual assault allegations against former Posies musician Ken Stringfellow and he canceled his planned Eugene performance citing issues at the secret venue.

Embezzlement announcement Where’s the Damn Paper? by Camilla Mortensen and EW Staff

EW broken-heartedly explained the embezzlement that led to the paper shutting down print and the entire staff being laid off. Readers across the country saved the paper with contributions.

Censorship viewpoint Because It Can Happen Here by Martha Freeman

Local author Martha Freeman writes about book bans in a guest viewpoint.

TV series review Nurse on Duty by Will Kennedy

Freelance arts writer Will Kennedy’s write-up of nurse Blake Lynch’s Shock Advised tour coming to the Hult was a must-read for comedy lovers.

Voice mail from rightwinger Slant — Curses Again! by EW Editorial Board

We posted the angry expletive-filled voice mail from a South Lane School Board member.

New ice cream shop Peek-A-Boo Delights Downtown Eugene by Savannah Brown

We do all scream for ice cream, as it turns out.

University of Oregon roofie investigation F is for Failure by Eliza Aronson

UO officials repeatedly failed to follow the school’s own protocols for following the Clery Act, the federal law that requires colleges and universities to quickly disclose crime reports and issue “timely warnings” to alert students and the entire campus community of the risks.

Bricks and Mortar Major Franklin Boulevard Project Ahead by Christian Wihtol

EW’s newest writer, former Register-Guard reporter and editor Christian Wihtol is already making waves with real estate and business coverage.