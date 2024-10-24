The Dream of Best of Eugene

Remember the excitement of Tiger Beat, Teen or Bop showing up in your mailbox? You’d pull out that poster of Michael Jackson or Justin Timberlake (depending on just how long ago you were checking your mailbox) and pin it on your wall. Maybe you’d make out with one of the posters as part of a game of Truth or Dare, after watching The Silence of the Lambs at a slumber party.

OK, some of you might not remember the ’80s and ’90s (depending on what you were doing at the time), and some of you might be too young to have even been alive. But all of us know the days of big hair, bright colors and bad makeup were glorious, so we decided to bring that glory back with this year’s Best of Eugene.

And just like we didn’t choose whether we are Millenial, Gen X, Gen Z or even a Boomer, we also didn’t choose the winners — you did! Every year, Eugene Weekly conducts first a wide-open nomination round, followed by a runoff round. You vote, we tally, just like the Lane County Elections office — only with more beer.

Are we missing a category? Drop us a note for next year. Is there someone or something in Lane County that needs some love? Drop us a note about that, too — in two weeks we will be back with our staff picks and we want to know what you love. Email us at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com, and read on for what you love about this quirky little part of Oregon! Camilla Mortensen

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP



