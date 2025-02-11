Be a Super Reader! Save the Story

Calling all bookworms to wriggle on down to the University of Oregon’s Knight Library’s Dream Lab Feb. 12 to Save the Story. Due to concerns about Eugene’s public library funding, six determined UO college students formed Books & Beyond, an advocacy group devoted to spreading awareness of the importance of libraries all while bringing the community together. As part of their mission, Books & Beyond is hosting Save the Story, an event at the Knight Library that promises a day of activities, book trivia, games and fun to unite book lovers of all ages and combat the fight against library defunding. “The event seeks to engage the Eugene community with all our local libraries have to offer,” says Books & Beyond member Talia James. “Libraries provide books, and also give everyone equal access to other resources such as necessary technologies, children’s activities, interview preparation tools, musical instruments, baking items and more.” The event is also partnered with EveryLibrary, a nonprofit devoted to fighting book bans, advocating for and securing library funding, as well as supporting legislation. Save the Story attendees can take a quiz that matches a banned book to their personality, to stay connected to EveryLibrary and be entered in a raffle to win a banned book at the event. “As students of an educational institution, we understand the importance of unrestricted knowledge. Books shed light on new ideas and expand perspectives,” James says. So, here’s a novel idea: attend Save the Story to meet fellow book lovers, play some games and hang out in the library!

Save the Story is noon to 4 pm Wednesday, Feb. 12, at UO’s Knight Library Dream Lab, Room 121, 1501 Kincaid Street. FREE.

