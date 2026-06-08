Homemade Horsepower 

Twenty-six teams raced homemade chariots, performed theatrical skits and unleashed plenty of chaos at Eugene’s first Red Bull Chariot Race competition at the University of Oregon Memorial Quad.

Teams squared off in 13 head-to-head heats, chasing fast times while earning points for creativity and pre-race performances. Contestants designed and built their own chariots, then introduced judges and spectators to characters inspired by fantasy creatures, archaeologists, video games, movies and more.

Red Bull tours around the world to put on various extreme sport events, never sticking to one place or town. Eugene was selected by Red Bull for the first time ever as a host in the notorious and nationally televised race.

Before the event, Team Eugene Eaters built a sizable Instagram following by documenting their preparations. The team gained more than 3,000 followers and posted a video to instagram that surpassed 7 million views. On race day, the team staged a skit for the judges featuring stage combat, smoke effects and acrobatic stunts.

“We’re feeling great,” said Miles Wood, who was dressed as a rat. “I think that’s about as good as it could have gone. Really happy with how the skit turned out as well.”

Inspired by the animated film Ratatouille, Eugene Eaters earned $1,500 and 60 cases of Red Bull for their first-place finish. Team The Rocks, whose chariot and skit were inspired by The Flintstones, took second place and won a “one-of-a-kind Red Bull experience.” Team Tomb Raiders, themed around Indiana Jones, finished third and received a “Red Bull party package.”

June 6, each four-person team tackled a course that combined racing, teamwork and problem-solving. Teams assigned one rider, two pullers and a “puzzle master.” The pullers sprinted down the course while the rider held on inside the chariot. At the opposite end of the track, the puzzle master started assembling a 16-piece tile puzzle as soon as the team arrived. After completing the puzzle, teams switched positions, and the puzzle master climbed into the chariot for the return sprint to the finish line. Judges combined race times, creativity scores and skit performances to determine the final standings.

Eli Watnick-Wizeman, dressed as one of the team’s chefs, said Eugene Eaters spent weeks promoting the event online.

“We’ve been making videos on our Instagram, @EugeneEaters,” Watnick-Wizeman says. “Making daily videos for the past three weeks, just hyping up the event, trying to get people out here.”

The strategy worked. Eugene Eaters captured first place overall.

Hundreds of spectators lined the course as competitors raced everything from simple carts to elaborate handcrafted creations.