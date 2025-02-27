The Cards Tell the Story

The cards tell everything. There are 22 major arcana tarot cards representing situations we all face in the grand scheme of life. From the zero card (The Fool, which represents the vulnerable start of a journey) to the 21 card (The World, which represents the completion and fulfillment of the journey), each has its specific tale that mirrors the insides of the grand and mysterious scheme of life. The Wax Poetry Revue Presents: An Art Collaboration with Peter Harris — Gods of the Unknown will help reflect your present state and potential future possibilities by interpreting the symbolism of the drawn cards in a performance March 1 at The Hybrid Gallery. The Wax Poetry Revue is a collective of visual and conceptual performance artists dedicated to thought-provoking and avant-garde burlesque features that has worked collaboratively with artists in the past, says Betty Jaeger of Wax Poetry and the booking agent at The Hybrid Gallery. “It’s been inspiring to work with artists,” she notes, and Peter Harris certainly qualifies as an inspiring artist. The Eugene-based Harris has put together collaborative works that include sculpture, video and conceptual pieces. He points out on his website that his “subject matter regularly focuses on philosophical themes told through cartoonish vignettes, storybook illustrations or allegorical scenes.” Katie Finley, an enthusiast of cartomancy and mysticism, will do free tarot readings, and there will also be themed cocktails and raffle prizes.

The Wax Poetry Revue Presents: An Art Collaboration with Peter Harris — Gods of the Unknown is 8 pm Saturday, March 1, at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Tickets are $20 to $25.

