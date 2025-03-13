A Bibliophile’s Dream

The Springfield Library’s annual book sale offers thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and collectible items at a reduced cost every year. This community event attracts people from all walks of life and widens access to educational resources for those who need it. The event is hosted by a nonprofit called Friends of the Springfield Library and History Museum. Its mission is to strengthen and expand services, donating all proceeds to the library and museum. Michele Tierney, lead circulation specialist with the Springfield Library says, “It provides access to the community to very low price materials. We are talking about entertainment, education, all the fun things you can do at a low cost, which is very important in this day and age, in this economy.” Cash and cards are accepted at the event, and bringing your own bag is recommended. If you pay $10 to become a supporting member of the Friends of the Springfield Library and History Museum, you’ll gain early access and discount coupons for the book sale, notification of special events and access to the monthly newsletter. “Every year we have families that come, in particular, and this is where they stock up on the books for their children,” Tierney says. “This is the opportunity to stock up on all the reading materials they can at a very low cost.” The Friends of the Springfield Library and History Museum have a bookstore located in the library, and an online bookstore as well.

The Springfield Library’s Annual Book Sale is 10 am to 5 pm, Friday, March 14, and 10 am to 3 pm Saturday, March 15, at the Springfield City Hall Lobby & Library Meeting Room, 225 Fifth Street, Springfield.

